Alexandria thrift shop re-opens its doors to continue to serve those in need

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington has reopened its thrift shop. Proceeds from the store help those in need.

Sherri Longhill, Program Director, Emergency Assistance said, “It does your heart good when people come in and they really appreciate the clothing and other items that we give them.”

Through the Catholic Charities, emergency rental and utility assistance efforts, the proceeds that are made in the thrift shop help individuals and families avoid homelessness by stepping in and paying a portion of their rent.

“Revenue that we make a year is between $120,000 and $130,000. Many of that goes in to support the emergency assistance program and helps offset our budget,” said Longhill.

Alongside the assistance program, there’s also the clothing voucher program. It allows those in need to receive 18 clothing items, however the clothing program won’t be in operation until the end August.

Deb Biddle, Thrift Store Manager said, “We also have a big section of housewares, pots, pans, dishes, things of that nature. We sell shoes, jewelry, luggage, linens, table clothes, and tons of other things that we think the community will be in need of.”

With 35 years of service, the mission will continue to be to serve the community and help those as much the store can said Biddle.

Store officials said now more than ever they are experiencing an increased need due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Catholic Charities Thrift Shop, located at 125 S. West St., Alexandria, Va., is now open Mondays from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. For customers in a high-risk population or concerned about re-entering social settings at this time, the shop is accepting customers by appointment only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m.–3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, individuals should call 703-548-4881 or email TS-CH@ccda.net. All other times, the shop is open with an eight-person capacity limit.

