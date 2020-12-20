Alexandria teen pleads guilty to Halifax County double murder

HALIFAX COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – A teenager was sentenced to four consecutive life terms in prison Thursday after he pled guilty to the murder of a couple in February.

Mohamed Aly was arrested as a suspect after state troopers investigated a crash in Halifax county on February 8th and found a car in the median of the road.

They also found the bodies of Ntombo Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Va and Ayanna Maertens Griffin, 18, of Germantown, Md. laying on the ground nearby, shot dead.

Aly pleaded guilty to carjacking, two counts of first-degree murder, and other firearm-related offenses.

In addition to the four life terms, an 18 additional years was added to Aly’s sentence for related firearms offenses.