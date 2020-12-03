Alexandria student selected to ask an astronaut aboard the ISS a question

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Have you ever wanted to talk to an astronaut aboard the International Space Station? One Alexandria student was chosen to ask an astronaut a question from outer space.

Andras Jacobson, a second-grader at Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy, was one of a few children across the U.S. selected to ask an astronaut a question from space.

He recorded a video of himself asking a question and astronaut Victor Glover answered during a virtual call on Thursday, 240 miles above the earth in the ISS.

So the big question is — what did Andras ask Glover? He was curious about how the body reacts differently in space than it does on earth.

“My question is, do your muscles act different in space?,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson said that he was in shock when he learned he won the contest.

“I thought I was just submitting a question for fun, but I did not think I would be chosen,” he said. “But then when I figured it out, I got chosen. — I was very excited.”

Andras said he is not sure exactly what he wants to be when he grows up — but an astronaut is one of the job titles he is considering.