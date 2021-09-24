Alexandria shooting leaves one man injured, suspect fled the scene

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man, which took place in the 200 Block of S. Reynolds St. Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of gunfire at the previously listed location. One man left the scene before police arrived for treatment of his gunshot wound at Inova Alexandria Hospital. He was treated to an upper-body non-life-threatening injury. Before police arrived, the suspect fled.

Police recovered evidence at the scene. There was also reported damage to a light pole and car in the parking lot of one of the Mason at Van Dorn buildings.

Courtesy: Alexandria Police Department

The Alexandria Police Department says this is an active investigation and is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective M. Kramarik at 703-746-6650 or call the police non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. Tips can be anonymous.

