UPDATE 5:50 p.m. — The Alexandria Police Department said the initial call for service was received around 2:57 p.m. for shots fired on the 2300 block of Richmond Highway.

Upon arrival, police found one man dead and a second man with a gunshot wound. This was after an alleged carjacking involving five people, according to APD.

Everyone involved in this incident has been accounted for and there is no threat to the public at this time.

APD is asking anyone with information to call 703-746-6650.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A shooting in Alexandria left one person dead and another injured in the area of the 2300 block of Richmond Highway on Friday.

A heavy police presence filled the area following the shooting.

The Alexandria Police department responded to the area listed above. At this time there is no threat to the public in connection with this incident, according to police.

