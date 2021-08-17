Alexandria sees heavy flooding after recent storms — how will the city respond to the issue?

The city is planning to spend $500 million in flood mitigation efforts.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Flooding is nothing new to Alexandria residents, but the recent storms this week brought extreme amounts of rain, flooding basements and submerging cars.

Now, the city is taking action to reduce the damage for future storms. The City Council approved a 10-year plan with nearly $500 million going towards flood mitigation efforts in Alexandria.

Yon Lambert from the Department of Transportation & Environmental Services says the storms are climate change-induced, leading to the more intense and flash flooding storms in recent weeks. He says during the storm on Sunday, 8.04 inches of rain per hour fell during a five-minute peak period.

Now, the goal is to create new capacity to get water into the system and out of neighborhood streets faster.

“In some cases, we’re adding pipes in other locations we’re adding the tension, we’re adding tanks that will hold some of this water, and then in other places we’re actually providing things like new drainage and new options for water from the streets to actually get into the storm sewer system,” said Lambert.

Some of these improvement will target specific areas, called “spot improvement projects.”

