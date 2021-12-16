Alexandria School Resource Officers placed on administrative leave after serious complaints

ALEXANDRIA Va. (WDVM) — After a “serious complaint,” the Alexandria Police Department (APD), is investigating School Resource Officers (SRO) that were assigned to Alexandria City High School.

The SRO(s) have been put on administrative leave while APD awaits the results of the investigation. The city said in their press release that they will not comment further “to preserve the integrity of the investigation”.

APD said they take “complaints regarding misconduct seriously and is working diligently to investigate this situation.”