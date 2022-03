ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The city of Alexandria reported its first homicide of 2022. On Wednesday, Alexandria police were called to the 4500 block of Raleigh Ave. to check on a person who was lying in the bushes and not responsive.

Police identified him as 25-year-old Elijah Williams. According to authorities, medical examiners ruled the death as a homicide after finding trauma on Williams’s upper body.

The investigation into the homicide continues.