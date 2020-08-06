Alexandria receives $75 million for Duke St. transitway

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria is receiving $75 million to begin construction on the first phase of the Duke St. transitway.

The project will allow a bus-rapid transit line along Alexandria’s heaviest traveled roads on Duke Street, between the King Street-Old Town Metro Station and the former Landmark Mall.

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority originally gave the city $12 million for the project’s design. The additional $75 million should help complete the project, which will begin construction this fall.

“The project will include new stations, pedestrian access and safety improvement at these stations, and those safety improvements also include intersections and bike facilities,” Monica Backmon, executive director for the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, told WDVM.