Alexandria public schools provide full day support for families in need this fall

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City Public Schools are offering new school day and after school programs to support families.

According to officials, ACPS will expand its “Virtual Plus+” program to include up to 350 full day spots for students who attend one of the city’s title 1 elementary schools that help serve low-income families. The goal is to provide kids in kindergarten through fifth grade with a safe place to go during school hours, to access their online learning platforms.

Shana Samson, Assistant Director of Community Engagement and Partnership said, “They’re paying for 100 slots at two sites in partnership with the department of recreation. 40 slots at Chick Armstrong on the east end of town and 60 slots at William Ramsay recreation on the west end. The additional funds from the city are allowing us to work with partners to open additional spots.”

According to officials, ACPS will utilize grant funds to cover most of the $1.2 million costs of the program. City Manager Mark B. Jinks will recommend that the Alexandria City Council provide the remaining $288,000 to ACPS for the 2020-21 academic year to support safe, daytime support for students who meet the eligibility criteria and whose parents are unable to supervise them at home during the school day.

Officials said applicants will be contacted on September 8th through the 9th. Eligible families will be able to finish registering by September 11th.