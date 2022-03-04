ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) – Alexandria City Public Schools is partnering with Virginia universities to provide stem opportunities for students of color.

Superintendent Gregory Hutchings made the announcement at the State of the School’s address on Tuesday.

Alexandria schools will work with George Mason University and Virginia Tech.

A group of ninth-graders will receive a free associate degree from Northern Virginia community college, which will allow them to transfer credits to GMU and Virginia Tech.

Students have the opportunity to pursue degrees in science and technology.

“Our students are now going to be able to have opportunities that they may not have had if we didn’t have this partnership with Virginia tech, so the exposure will pique interest, which we hope in turn will expand our stem opportunities for our students in high school,” said Superintendent Gregory Hutchings.

100 students will be selected for the program, which is set to launch in 2024.