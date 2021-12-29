Alexandria police search for man accused of striking officer with vehicle

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for the assault of two officers in Alexandria. Police have identified the suspect as Nnanyereugo Onuoha.

Officers said they responded to a call for service on Dec. 27 on the 2400 block of Mandeville Lane for a report of an armed individual involved in a domestic dispute. Police located the suspect in the 200 block of Swamp Fox Road, where police said he fled the scene, striking one officer with his vehicle and injuring another. Both officers were transported to Fairfax hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Onuoha also drives a newer model black Honda Pilot, which may be the vehicle involved in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories