Alexandria police report decrease in nuisance crimes, increase in serious crimes in 2020

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department submitted its annual report of crimes to the FBI, showing an increase in more serious crimes in 2020 but a decrease in nuisance crimes.

The FBI classifies more serious crimes at Part 1 crimes, including homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft. Alexandria saw 525 more of these offenses in 2020, 19% more than in 2019.

As for Part II, or nuisance crimes, including drug and narcotic offenses, vandalism, driving under the influence, liquor law violations, disorderly conduct, prostitution and gambling charges; the City saw 329 less incidents than in 2019.

“The COVID-19 pandemic along with the decriminalization of marijuana across the Commonwealth of Virginia played a role in the drop of nuisance crimes in 2020,” said Amanda Paga, spokesperson for the Alexandria police department.

Additionally, the police department said the drop in DUI offenses by 40% was attributed to many nightlife activities shutdown or restricted for the majority of the year.

