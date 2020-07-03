Alexandria police officer charged with assault and battery for unjustified force

Alexandria Police officer Jonathan Griffin was arrested the evening of June 30th, and charged for his use of unjustified force while on duty

According to the Alexandria Police Department on January, 27th Griffin took an individual into custody for a health evaluation and while escorting the individual into handcuffs, Griffin used excessive force to restrain the individual to the ground. The individual sustained multiple injuries on the front of his body as a result of the action said, officials. However, an investigation found that no force was necessary or justified and no weapons were involved in the incident.

Griffin was placed on administrative leave on June 3, with his police powers suspended. On June 26, he was notified that the process had been initiated to terminate his employment and the use of force had been referred to the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The employment termination process is expected to be finalized by mid-July according to officials.

Griffin has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, according to officials.