Alexandria Police launch campaign to keep officers safe on the road

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– Alexandria police launched a new campaign called “Safety First, Every Shift, Every Call,” an initiative which will help keep officers safe on the road.

The campaign will now offer officers monthly safety tips to increase safety for police and EMS officials both already only on the scene as well as those just arriving to the scene.

Officials say this idea was initially developed in 2017 to help reduce the increased amount of traffic-related injuries in the law enforcement community.

Courtney Ballantine, Lieutenant for Alexandria Police Department said “It’s a new campaign were a pilot program that’s been sponsored by the National Police Foundation and with the Bureau of Justice Assistance to increase safety for the officers not just on the scene, but also getting to the scene. It’s a simple idea but it’s such a important one making sure the officers remember what they’re trying to do and that’s to go home at the end of the day.”

Alexandria officials say their department hasn’t seen any traffic related fatalities but injuries have happened in the past.