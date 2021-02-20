Alexandria police investigating second stolen auto incident this year

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a second case of a stolen vehicle this year.

The incident occurred at a gas station Thursday morning around 9 a.m. at the 2300 block of Richmond Highway.

The owner was reportedly pumping gas when the suspect entered the car through an unlocked door and drove away.

This is the second incident of a stolen car in Alexandria this year.

The first reported incident occurred on Feb. 7th, just four miles away at the 700 block of S. Patrick Street. Small business owner Allison Priebe had her car stolen while she was pumping gas.

As carjackings and stolen car incidents continue to rise in the greater D.C. area, police are encouraging residents to stay aware.



“The biggest thing is don’t leave your car unattended if you don’t have to, and if you do get out — whether you’re pumping gas or running into a store, whatever it is — lock it, keep your keys in your hand and protect your valuables. Hide them,” said Alexandria Police Department Public Information Officer, Amanda Paga.

Washington, D.C., Fairfax County and Arlington County have all reported increases in carjacking incidents this past year.