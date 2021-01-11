Alexandria Police investigating Monday morning shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting and assault that occured around 6 a.m. Monday.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times on Quaker Hill Drive, and then the victim went to a 7-Eleven on Duke Street to call 911. The victim was then hospitalized.

Police said to expect police presence on both the 1100 block of Quaker Hill Drive and the 7-Eleven.

At this time the investigation is ongoing an no further information is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

