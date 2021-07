ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shots fired report in the 800 block of N. Henry St around 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, shell casings were recovered and damage was reported. Police activity is expected in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police non-emergency line at 703.746.4444.

This is a developing story and will be updated.