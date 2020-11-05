Alexandria Police investigating a carjacking

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a reported carjacking in the 5000 block of Seminary Road.
Officials say a helicopter has been requested.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- 8th annual Valor Awards celebrates good deeds within the community
- Judges dismiss Trump campaign lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan
- Gov. Hogan introduces new COVID-19 relief programs in Maryland
- WVU’s Tshiebwe, Culver both on the radar for Karl Malone Award
- Crown Royal letting you send a free care package to US troops
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App