Alexandria Police investigate single-car crash death

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A Maryland man died Wednesday night after striking a tree while driving westbound on Eisenhower Avenue.

The Alexandria Police Department said they responded shortly before 10 p.m. and found the driver, Nicholas Simirtzakis, 55, dead at the scene of the crash, in the 5600 block of Eisenhower Avenue.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information can contact Officer Charles Gardiner at 703-408-6375.