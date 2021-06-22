Alexandria police investigate over 60 vehicle break-ins

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — There have been over 60 vehicle break-ins in 11 locations in the West End area of Alexandria.

Alexandria police officers have seen suspects breaking into vehicles during overnight hours, breaking through windows to gain access. According to officials, in some incidents, residents’ wallets, keys, money and other personal items were stolen.

The police department released a list of tips for individuals to lower their risk of being the victim of this crime.

While you cannot always prevent a vehicle break-in, you can take steps to minimize the risk of becoming the victim of one.

Always lock your vehicle.

Never leave anything of value in your vehicle, including wallets, keys, money, laptops and tablets, cell phones, jewelry, or weapons.

Avoid leaving your vehicle parked in one place for an extended period.

Be aware of your surroundings. If you “See Something, Say Something.” Call 911 or the Alexandria Police Department’s non-emergency number 703.746.4444 to report any suspicious behavior.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or video of the break-ins to call the Alexandria Police Department’s non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.