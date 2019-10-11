Alexandria Police investigate homicide, victim identified

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — An Alexandria man died Friday from an injury he sustained on Wednesday in a possible shooting incident in the 300 block of S. Reynolds St.

The Alexandria Police Department identified him as De’shon Jenkins, age 21. Police said they were dispatched minutes before midnight on Wednesday to a possible shooting and found Jenkins suffering from an injury to his upper body. The department is investigating it as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clinch at 703.746.6673.