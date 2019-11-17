Alexandria Police investigate fatal crash

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash in Alexandria.

Police say it happened early Saturday morning on the 3100 block of Duke Street. Investigators say the initial investigation leads them to believe the victim was crossing the street when they were hit by a car.

The victim has been identified as 77-year-old John Thompson of Fairfax County. He was taken to hospital for his injuries where he later died. No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.