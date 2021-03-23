Alexandria police investigate armed robbery and assault

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria police are investigating an armed robbery and assault.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and felonious assault on March 19 at 11:30 p.m. The incident occurred at the 5000 block of Seminary Road.

“Officers got a call for a robbery at gunpoint. When they arrived on scene, they discovered three men had been tied up and then robbed,” said Amanda Paga, public information officer for the Alexandria Police Department.

A victim’s car was stolen at the scene. One victim was assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Paga also confirmed the incident occurred at a business.



The Alexandria Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.