Alexandria police investigate armed robbery and assault

Virginia

The incident occurred on March 19, 2021.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria police are investigating an armed robbery and assault.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and felonious assault on March 19 at 11:30 p.m. The incident occurred at the 5000 block of Seminary Road.

“Officers got a call for a robbery at gunpoint. When they arrived on scene, they discovered three men had been tied up and then robbed,” said Amanda Paga, public information officer for the Alexandria Police Department.

A victim’s car was stolen at the scene. One victim was assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Paga also confirmed the incident occurred at a business.

The Alexandria Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.

