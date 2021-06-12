Alexandria Police Department taps Don Hayes as acting police chief

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City manager Mark Jink announced the city’s new Acting Chief of Police, Assistant Chief Don Hayes.

“Chief Hayes’ 40 years of experience leading various aspects of the Alexandria Police Department and long-standing connection to the community make him the right choice for this Acting Police Chief role,” said Jinks in a statement.

Hayes is succeeding Chief Michael Brown, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

Hayes has 40 years of experience in the Alexandria Police Department. He joined in 1981 and was promoted to assistant chief in 2019.

Hayes will begin the position on June 25th.