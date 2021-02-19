Alexandria Police Department is accepting applications for the 45th session of the Community Police Academy

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is now accepting applications for their 45th session of the community police academy.

Started in 2003 the mission of the academy is for those within the city to get to know the police department. The 6-week virtual academy provides the opportunity for residents and businesses to learn about their internal policies, ethical conduct, and highlight topics residents feel are important.

Ginny Obranovich, Alexandria Police Department Volunteer Coordinator said, “We start with an introduction by the chief. He welcomes everybody and gives an introduction and then we give an overview of the department by one of the captains. Next part of that is our community-oriented policing, which is our community officers that really work with the community they’ll do a presentation. We then also have a segment on crisis intervention training.”

The deadline to register is March 1st. The academy will run from March 24 to April 30, with classes held virtually on zoom every Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. To see other academies offered by the city, you can visit here.