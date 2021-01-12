Alexandria Police Department investigates spike in “shots fired” in 2020

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is actively investigating a spike in “shots fired” incidents in 2020.

The investigation was launched as a way to combat the problem of weapons offenses in the community. There were 55 confirmed cases of shots fired in Alexandria in 2020, with an “unusual” spike in reported incidents from September to November.

The department is working with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on the investigation.

“We executed 90 search warrants in connection with all of these incidents, resulted in 20 arrests, and we recovered 17 guns and other evidence,” said Amanda Paga, Senior Public Information Officer with Alexandria Police Department.

The department says they are working diligently to disrupt the criminal activity.

“We know our community is scared, we know that they want to see results, that they want it to stop. So we’re going to keep going until it stops.”

The police department urges residents who hear gunfire to call 9-1-1 immediately, as all incidents are promptly investigated.