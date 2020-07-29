Alexandria Police Department investigates early morning homicide

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department continues to investigate a homicide that happened at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police responded to South Greenmount Drive for a call about shots being fired. Officers said they found a woman with gunshot wounds on her upper body.

The case is under investigation, no arrests have been made yet and the victim has not been identified. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

