Alexandria Police continue to investigate an attempted auto theft with a child inside

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department continues to investigate an attempted car theft where a child was inside.

The attempted auto theft happened in the 3800 block of Executive Avenue on Monday around 8:20 p.m. According to police, the suspect tried to take the vehicle with a child inside. The owner of the vehicle chased after the person until a gun was pulled on them according to police. Although this remains under investigation, police said the child in the car suffered no injuries and is safe.

No description of the suspect has been made yet. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Anthony LaRusso at 703-746-6618.