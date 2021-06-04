Alexandria Police Chief announces retirement

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria Police Chief Michael L. Brown announced that he is retiring after serving as Chief of the department since 2017.

Brown said he’s making the decision “based upon several changing family priorities,” he said in a quote. He also added, “It is very important for me to give these priorities the attention they are due.”

According to a release from the department, Brown has been in law enforcement for 45 years. When he came to APD in 2017, he focused on neighborhood protection, community policing, traffic safety and strategic planning.

In a statement, City manager, Mark Jinks said, “I want to thank Chief Brown for his many initiatives in addressing 21st-century policing opportunities in the Alexandria Police Department… continuous improvement is a value of our City government and Chief Brown embraced that value wholeheartedly, to the benefit of Alexandria residents and businesses. He provided solid leadership through challenging times for policing and worked to build trust in the community.”

Jinks is expected to announce an acting police chief soon as Alexandria begins its search for a new police leader.

Brown’s last day is June 25.