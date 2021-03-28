Alexandria passes resolution condemning Asian hate violence

The resolution was inspired by the March 16th shootings in Atlanta.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria City Council passed a resolution condemning Asian hate violence.

The resolution comes after the March 16th shootings in Atlanta that left six Asian Americans dead. The council references the uptick in violent crimes against Asians in the United States since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilman Canek Aguirre spoke to the positive contributions Asian Americans make to society, and the community, during a virtual council meeting.

“Where I grew up in Los Angeles, we had a very large Asian population. Where I went to school, I had many friends that are Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese,” said Aguirre. “It is, like you mentioned, extremely disturbing.”

The City of Alexandria says they are fully committed to combating racism in the community, as well as protecting the city’s most vulnerable citizens. According to the resolution, nearly 6% of Alexandria’s population are Asian.