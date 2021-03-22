Alexandria organizations renovate home for homeless veterans

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — One Alexandria non-profit is hoping to give homeless veterans a new start in a brand new home.

“We think that nobody should be homeless in the United States of America, and certainly not veterans who have served their country,” said Deborah Snyder, President & CEO of Operation Renewed Hope Foundation.

The organization was created to combat veteran homelessness. Operation Renewed Hope purchased the home on Willowood Ln. for renovation. Snyder says the project resembled a house-flipping show, turning the dated home into a larger, updated space.

“I’m very grateful to all of the folks who have given their time, their labor, the materials, their efforts to make this happen,” she said.

The organization enlisted the help of HomeAid Northern Virginia for renovations. From there, HomeAid contracted home builder Christopher Companies to construct the space. HomeAid Northern Virginia covered the cost — an estimated $150,000.

“We maximize our relationships with regional and national builders to donate their expertise and to donate products, supply, and their time to save these other organizations that do really good work hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Kristyn Burr, Executive Director of HomeAid Northern Virginia.

The home was renovated to accommodate disabilities, turning a carport into a wheelchair-accessible bedroom. Veteran Katrina Faulkner was housed by Operation Renewed Hope. She says veteran homelessness occurs for different reasons when returning home from service.

“Sometimes our family unit is damaged, financial situations, and instability socially and emotionally that throw us off-kilter,” said Faulkner.

Above all, it’s a way to help veterans get back on their feet.

“They’ve done wonders for my life and without their support, I don’t know where I’d be,” said Faulkner.

The project is currently in the process of interviewing veterans to see who will be moving into the new home.