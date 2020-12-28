Alexandria non-profit launches sign campaign to spread hope

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Community Lodgings, an Alexandria non-profit, has started a campaign to spread messages of hope in the community.

The signs are being sold for $25 each, with proceeds being used to fund Community Lodgings’ programs.

Signs were created by children who participate in the organization’s ‘out of school time’ program. “We came up with this idea that we would try to spread their cheer and their optimism,” said Susan Fitzpatrick, Development Director for Community Lodgings. “The kids came up with the slogans, the staff voted on five of our top choices, and the kids drew pictures. Now, they’re yard signs.”

The organization is offering no-contact pick up, as well as contactless delivery for Alexandria residents.