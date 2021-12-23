Alexandria mother-daughter duo pen book series about disability awareness

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — An eight-year-old from Alexandria and her mother wrote a book series to show kids with disabilities that they can do anything.

Naevia Thompson is the young author who created, “Naevia’s Magic Glasses: The Series.” The books, based on real-life events in Naevia’s life, feature the character traveling through time to meet historical characters. By wearing a magic pair of glasses, Naevia is able to meet prominent figures like Michelle Obama and President Joe Biden, who help her problem solve.

“I also made this book to mostly show that kids can be special in their own ways, but I also wanted to make this book full of imagination,” said Thompson. “If you want to see these people, you can actually see them in the book.”

The inspiration for the series is due to a disability Thompson has had since birth. The eight-year-old must wear glasses due to a condition called “Retina of Prematurity,” which causes abnormal blood vessel growth in parts of the eyes.

The mother-daughter duo launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to create the series, with a goal of reaching $8,000.

The campaign would go towards illustrator, publishing, and legal costs for the series. Elliot-Thompson says while there are many books out there about children with disabilities, their story is different.

“Not all of those books are written by women who were once little black girls. We want to be authentic in our storytelling,” said Parris Elliot-Thompson, Naevia’s mother.

A portion of the funds from the Kickstarter would also be donated to the non-profit March of Dimes. The organization played a large role in assisting with Naevia’s health after she was born.

Elliot-Thompson, who is a special education teacher at Alexandria City Public Schools, says she hopes the series can be distributed to classrooms in the near future.

“We want to show kids that they can do anything if they work hard for it, and we also want to teach tolerance,” said Elliot-Thompson.