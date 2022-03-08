ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man was sentenced in Alexandria on Tuesday for distribution of fentanyl and Eutylone and possession of a firearm during drug trafficking.

29-year-old Kibruysday Degefa was working with others to distribute counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and Eutylone (“a designer drug similar in character to MDMA”) from June 2020 through December 2020. Pills that were distributed as a part of this contributed to the December death of a 20-year-old woman in Arlington.

Police said that they obtained a search warrant on the hotel where Degefa was staying. They found more narcotics and multiple firearms that were hidden in the bathroom ceiling tiles. Degefa had a record and had previously been convicted of a robbery in Alexandria in 2015.