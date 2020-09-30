Alexandria man killed in two-car crash

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria Police are investigating after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the vehicles crashed around 12:30 p.m. in the 900 Block of North Washington Street. 56-year-old Meigs Hodge, from Alexandria, was one of the drivers involved. Hodge was brought to a hospital and later died from his injuries. The other driver involved has not yet been identified.

Alexandria Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call detectives at (571) 289-6794.

