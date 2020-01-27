Alexandria man dies after being hit by motor vehicle

ALEXANDRIA Va. (WDVM)– Alexandria police say the crash happened on the 5100 block of Duke street around 7am Sunday morning.

Officials said that a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Duke Street and Cameron Station Boulevard. The victim is being identified as 89-year-old, Alfredo DaSilva.

Investigators said he was crossing Duke street when he was hit by a car. DaSilva died of his injuries at the scene.

The Alexandria Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash.

