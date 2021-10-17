Alexandria man charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure.

Gamal Mohamed Osman, 34, of Alexandria was arrested after officers received a tip from a community member. He was charged in relation to an incident that occurred on Oct. 11.

Police responded to a Target store located at 6600 Springfield Mall for a report of a man who assaulted a victim, making physical contact and exposing himself inside the store before running away. Surveillance footage of Osman was recovered from the store.

Osman was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and was released on bond.