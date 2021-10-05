Alexandria man arrested and charged with 30 felonies related to child porn possession

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged with 30 felonies for the possession and production of child pornography and solicitation of minors.

Brendan Lynch, 21, was arrested on Oct. 4th and charged with four counts of solicitation of a minor, and 26 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.

The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was made aware of potentially elicit images being shared on a Dropbox account.

According to officials, Virginia State Police were able to determine the owner of the account was located in Fairfax County.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Lynch’s home on Sept. 29. According to officers, multiple electronic devices containing thousands of elicit videos and images were recovered.

Detectives say Lynch contacted teenage boys through social media platforms, soliciting them to send inappropriate content.

Lynch was employed with the Fairfax County Park Authority and served as an aquatics instructor at multiple REC Centers in the county.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding other cases involving Lynch to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.