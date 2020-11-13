Alexandria Library receives grant to educate the public on climate change

The Alexandria Library has received a $1,000 grant to educate the community on climate change.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Library was one of 25 libraries selected across the United States to receive a grant to educate the public about climate change.

The $1,000 grant was provided by the American Library Association’s new initiative, “Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change.”

The library was selected from 70 applicants, creating a proposal that listed their plan to coordinate with the City of Alexandria to host events that will educate the community.

“Money will go to help to provide those programs and we’re going to be focusing on recycling and waste reduction,” said Megan Zimmerman, Librarian at Kate Waller Barrett Branch Library.

The money will go towards six months-worth of events, such as a photo contest and interactive ways citizens can make an environmental impact at home.

“This program was set up to align with our environmental action plan that the city adopted in 2019, so all the topics across all the sessions for six months really relate back to things that we’ve already put into our plan,” said Ellen Eggerton, Sustainability Coordinator, Transportation & Environmental Services for the City of Alexandria.

Eggerton says the grant allows the city to fulfill one of the main focuses of the environmental action plan — to create education and outreach into the community.