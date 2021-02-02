Alexandria launches ‘I Love Del Ray’ campaign to highlight local business owners

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The neighborhood of Del Ray in Alexandria is launching a new campaign, featuring the local faces of the community.

The initiative, called ‘I Love Del Ray,’ was started by the Del Ray Business Association to highlight local talent and small businesses.

In addition to promotions at local stores, the Instagram account @visitdelray is creating videos showcasing different business owners.

Each week, the campaign has a new theme, spotlighting residents who work in those industries.



“The first theme at the start of the year was ‘New Year, New You’, and that really focused on our wellness practitioners,” said Amy Eggers, Marketing Chair for the Del Ray Business Association. “The group that we’re in now is called ‘Get it Together,’ so it’s focusing on professional services, and really focusing on bringing that business back into our community.”

The campaign will run until the end of April.