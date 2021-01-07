Alexandria launches free COVID-19 testing Kiosks

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The city of Alexandria and the Alexandria Health Department have launched a new initiative to get people tested for COVID-19.

As of Thursday residents can now access free COVID-19 testing kiosks. The effort came about to expand access to coronavirus testing. Health department officials said these kiosks will be around as the virus continues to spread.

Natalie Talis, Population Health Manager, Alexandria Health Department said, “We really just hope that this removes any sort of barriers for people and that people will take advantage of it. We want people to make it as simple as just stopping by the grocery store or running any essential errands if they’re sick or have been exposed. Again we just want to remove any challenges because catching COVID early is a key part in stopping the spread.”

The kiosks, which will be operated by Curative has been operating more than 8,000 testing sites across the nation according to officials, which offer a testing swab that is self-administered under the supervision of a Curative worker in a kiosk. The swab is then placed inside a biohazard bag and returned to the Curative worker. Nasal swabs from the Alexandria kiosks will be delivered to a lab-based in Washington, D.C., each night, and test results will be sent to patients by email or text message within 48 to 72 hours.

Officials said the kiosks will now reduce testing events wait times at other testing sites. Tests do not require government identification and all tests are free, regardless of insurance or immigration status. Participants will be asked for insurance information if available so that insurance providers can be billed, but no co-pay from participants will be required. Walk-up testing is available, although appointments are encouraged and may be made at Curative.com.