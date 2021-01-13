Alexandria launches anti-vaping campaign featuring videos created by students

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria teamed up with the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Alexandria (SAPCA) to launch a social media campaign against the use of vapes and e-cigarettes.

The videos were shot and edited by local high school students, who also appear on camera telling their peers why they choose not to vape.

SAPCA says the campaign was created when they realized many youth did not understand the consequences of using vapes.

“This campaign was actually created based on feedback we had from a vaping work group that was formed in November 2019 with Alexandria City Public Schools,” said Emma Beall, Coordinator at SAPCA. “We were hearing about a lot of misinformation so that common theme of lack of awareness about the harms of vaping.”

SAPCA says that although the majority of teens in Alexandria do not vape, the hope of the campaign is to ensure those numbers stay low.