Alexandria launches a new income pilot program setting aside $3M for residents

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– Low-income families may be getting a financial boost because of a new program funded by the American Rescue Plan.

The “Income Pilot Program” will help low-income families for the next two years giving them $500 on pre-loaded debit cards. Officials said the participants of the program will also receive support through case management to help them with their goals, navigate systems and fully learn more about the program.

City officials said a research partner will help monitor the outcomes and assess the program’s impact to understand if and how participants become more economically stable.

Eligible residents with a household income at 30-40% of the area income or who meet the Alexandria United Way’s Assets requirements while employed are eligible for the program. A research partner will select 150 applicants from the pool to receive the payment.