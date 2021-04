ALEXANDRIA, Md. (WDVM) — Alexandria Police say the intersection of W. Braddock Road and N. Quaker Lane closed after a two-vehicle crash that happened shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say W. Braddock Road is closed and only one lane of N. Quaker lane was open from 9 a.m to about 10 a.m. No injuries have been reported, and the intersection is now clear.