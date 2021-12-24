Alexandria holiday event canceled due to COVID-19 surge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — This year, the 35th annual Alexandria waterskiing Santa event will not be putting on a live show due to Virginia’s surge in COVID-19 cases.

“It is with a sad heart that I share with you that Waterskiing Santa, as you know it, will not take place this year. This follows the Alexandria Health Department’s recommendation, and the City of Alexandria’s agreement, to cancel the activities that encourage crowds to gather in a central location, while Alexandria is experiencing its highest number of COVID-19 cases to date, ” organizers wrote in the company’s Facebook post.

