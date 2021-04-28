Alexandria holds their annual day of giving, fundraises for 150 non-profits

Businesses like Elizabeth’s Counter offered some sweet deals for those who donated.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — It’s that time of year again. Alexandria held their annual giving day, Spring2Action, with a goal of raising $2.5 million for local non-profits.

“It’s a chance for non-profits to just raise funds for the different work that they’re doing,” said Brandi Lee, Chief Program Officer for ACT For Alexandria.

The event, called Spring2Action, hosted by charitable non-profit ACT for Alexandria, raises money for a variety of charities — ranging from animal shelters to housing and educational organizations. After a year of businesses hurting from the COVID pandemic, the community still showed their support.

There was a little uncertainty about is there going to be some giving fatigue because people have been so generous over the past year, but we have seen an increase in the number of sponsors,” said Lee.

It’s Alexandria’s biggest fundraiser of the year and a day that educational non-profit Casa Chirilagua always looks forward to.

“We have a lot of supporters that Spring2Action is when they give to Casa. We’re about relationships. it allows us to connect to individuals,” said Adriana Schellhaas, Executive Director, Casa Chirilagua.

Friends of Guest House, an organization helping formerly incarcerated women find housing, agrees — saying community relationships create financial support for the non-profits.

“It’s such a big help one to be able to raise funds on Spring2Action but also to be able to get out and meet new friends,” says Marisa Todella, Director of Marketing at Friends of Guest House.

Throughout the day, businesses offered promotions, deals, and even free goodies to help the cause. Places like Elizabeth’s Counter offered free donuts to those who donated.

It’s a community effort, one that could not have been done without the non-profit that started it all.

“I just want to give a huge shout out to ACT for Alexandria, they’re incredible,” said Schellhaas.

You can track the donations raised here.