Alexandria High School and Naomi Brooks Elementary School most popular choices for renaming

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Two schools in Alexandria may have new names by the end of the academic school year.

The superintendent of the City of Alexandria’s public school system has released some potential new names for T.C. Williams High School and Matthew Maury Elementary.

Dr. Gregory Hutchings says Alexandria High School and Naomi Brooks Elementary School received the largest number of votes in an ACPS poll. Naomi Brooks was an Alexandria native and ACPS teacher.

The renaming effort, which the school system has dubbed, “The Identity Project,” started after many requests from community members, especially following the civil rights demonstrations last summer.

Hutchings says he is excited to finally get the ball rolling in the renaming process.



“One of the things that we said at the beginning of the identity project was that we were going to get out of the way and allow our young people to lead, and this is a prime example of how awesome and how wonderful this process can be when you let the next generation lead the efforts,” said Hutchings in a virtual school board interview.

The school board will have a final vote on April 8. If they’re approved, the names will be implemented by July 1.