Alexandria heat advisory issued for Wednesday

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria has a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday, issued by the National Weather Service.

According to the city, temperatures are expected to be in the mid ’90s with a heat index of more than 100 degrees — temperatures that can be dangerous and potentially life-threatening without proper precautions.

According to the city, power outages can be common during periods of extreme heat. These can be reported to Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357.

Some precautions Alexandria residents may take are:

Avoid the outdoors

Stay in the shade

Keep hydrated

Keep pets indoors

Do not leave pets or children in cars, even with air conditioning

Reschedule strenuous outdoor activities

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

People who need to cool off away from home can go to city libraries, recreation centers and pools, the city said.