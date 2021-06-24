Alexandria Health Department and Partnership for a Healthier Alexandria release there Community Health Improvement Plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Health Department and Partnership for a Healthier Alexandria released their community health improvement plan.

Since 2019 data has been accumulated to now execute this plan. Health officials said this is to address inequities, tackling this through programs, advocacy, education and policy changes to benefit residents.

The goal for this plan is to reach completion by 2025. It was started due to many Alexandrians facing significant health differences as a result of income, race, or even their zip code according to officials. Health officials said residents want to see changes in housing, poverty, and system changes as a focus of this plan.

Natalie Talis, Population Health Manager with the Alexandria Health Department said, “When we were building this plan we wanted to specifically work with the people who are most impacted by health inequities, which in Alexandria similar to a lot of other places are our communities of color. It’s also our low-income residents, seniors and people with disabilities. We wanted to bring them to the table to say what policies and changes are going to make your life better.”

According to city officials, this plan is also similar to two other citywide plans, the Alexandria City Public Schools’ 2025 Strategic Plan and the Children and Youth Master Plan 2025.

Community members, organizations, and intuitions continue to research the best practices in other jurisdictions to further develop this plan.